‘Real Housewives Of Atlanta’ Star NeNe Leakes Slams Kandi Burruss’ ‘Nasty Hateful’ Comments

Although Kandi Burruss may appear less confrontational than her “Real Housewives of Atlanta” castmates, her co-star, NeNe Leakes claimed the Xscape singer is not as innocent as she is portrayed on television.

In a previous episode, Kandi suggested that NeNe most likely hired people to appear as her friends when she attended a jungle brunch.

During an appearance on “Watch What Happens Live With Andy Cohen,” NeNe addressed the comment Kand made and admitted she was shocked since Kandi had been cordial during the gathering.

“In fact, when she was at that brunch she was very nice to everybody. I was really surprised to see her get in her interview and say those things,” NeNe said.

The Swagg Boutique owner went on to call her co-star “fake.” Following her appearance on the late-night show, Bossip reported that NeNe left a comment on the @HousewivesOfATL Instagram page and clarified her comment.

“Don’t get it twisted, I don’t have an issue with Kandi. It appears that she every season has nasty hateful things to say about me always in her confessionals,” she wrote.

“She always support those who appear to be against me. Years ago i said ‘i see you’ and left it there years agoooo. You never see me in my confessionals talking about Kandi,” she added.

However, Kandi refused to allow NeNe to throw dirt on her name. The singer appeared to fire back at NeNe’s comment and accused her of trying to “play victim.”

“I can’t tell she doesn’t have an issue with me. She been steady talking about me lately & we haven’t had an argument the entire season,” she wrote.

“What have I said about her other than the joke I made about the ladies at her luncheon not being her real friends??? & I wasn’t the only one on the episode who joked about it so what’s her real issue? Go ahead & play victim… Nobody cares.”

“Real Housewives of Atlanta” Season 12 airs Sundays at 8 p.m. EST on Bravo.