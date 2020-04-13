‘Real Housewives Of Beverly Hills’ Newbie Garcelle Beauvais Is Most Like This Popular Costar

Being the new girl can be a bit nerve-racking in its own right but imagine being the new girl and having it filmed for national television. That’s exactly what “The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills” newbie Garcelle Beauvais did and she spilled on her experience.

“Sometimes it was hard,” she told E! News of joining the Season 10 cast. “Sometimes it was like, ‘What did I bargain for?’ But overall I think what people are going to see from me is really who I am. I keep it real.”

It’s this part of her identity that Garcelle feels she has in common with existing castmember Erika Girardi.

“I feel like me and Erika have that in common,” the 53-year-old added. “We say how we feel, we keep it moving.”

Garcelle also dished about the other “Housewives” including which individuals she had a hard time getting to know.

“I didn’t connect with Sutton right away,” Beauvais said of new Beverly Hills “friend of the Housewives” Sutton Stracke. “And I think she took offense to…I said to her, ‘We don’t all have to be friends, you know, best friends.’ And my thing was that in real life, you’re not best friends with everybody, you know? So I wanted to get to know her.”

The “Coming To America” actress added, “I didn’t get a chance to get to know Kyle[Richards]. I think she’s hilarious. But I didn’t really connect with her as I have with some of the other ladies.”

“I think a little bit of both,” Garcelle explained when asked if it was the lack of time they were able to spend together or their personalities. “I think we spent a lot of time. You know, sometimes people are hard to get to know, you know?”

Garcelle joins Kyle, Erika, Lisa Rinna, Denise Richards, Teddi Mellencamp and Dorit Kemsley for “RHOBH” Season 10.

“The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills” premieres Wednesday, Apr. 15 at 8 p.m. on Bravo.