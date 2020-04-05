‘Real Housewives Of Beverly Hills’ Spoilers: Lisa Rinna Talks ‘Shocking Tea’ From Season 10

Lisa Rinna is spilling all the tea.

“The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills” star made a remote and socially-distanced guest appearance on “Watch What Happens Live With Andy Cohen” on Monday and participated in a game called Spoiler Superlatives.

The short segment required Rinna to rattle off which of her castmates — Kyle Richards, Denise Richards, Lisa Rinna, Teddi Mellencamp, Erika Jayne, Dorit Kemsley, Garcelle Beauvais, and Sutton Stracke — most closely fit the bill in regards to a number of statements.

Who had the best “RHOBH” Season 10 wardrobe? Rinna said it’s a tie between Erika and Dorit. Which newbie had the best first impression? The reality star said it was Garcelle.

When it comes to what the fans want to know most, the drama, Rinna revealed who they should pay close attention to during the upcoming season.

“Who spills the most shocking tea?” Cohen asked.

After a pause, the 56-year-old reality star answered, “Teddi.”

Fans will have to wait until the Bravo series airs to find out what kind of tea is spilled, but based on the recent headlines surrounding the reality show, fans might get to see inside the feud between Denise and Brandi Glanville. Late last year, it was reported that Denise and Brandi allegedly had an affair. Reps for Denise denied that the story was true but it apparently was enough to make her leave the show, which is another rumor she also shut down.

“Since the affair was exposed, Denise has basically walked away from the show,” an insider revealed to The Daily Mail in January. “Everyone in Beverly Hills knows about it. It was the talk of Kathy Hilton’s Christmas party.”

Season 10 of “The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills” premieres Wednesday, April 15, at 8 p.m. EDT on Bravo.