‘Real Housewives Of NYC’ Alum Bethenny Frankel Feels ‘Closer’ To Boyfriend Despite Coronavirus Separation

Although the Coronavirus has caused people around the world to practice social distancing, “Real Housewives Of New York City” alumni Bethenny Frankel feels “closer than ever” to her boyfriend Paul Bernon.

Bethenny recently opened up about how her relationship with Paul has changed since she bunkered down in her Hamptons home amid the pandemic.

On Thursday, the reality star told Entertainment Tonight that she hasn’t been able to see her boyfriend in person following the outbreak.

“Paul is in Boston, and I debated going to him last night, but I feel — and I’ve told all my friends, and I’ve given the advice based on lockdowns and being near your kids — we need to be at home where we feel the safest and the most comfortable,” she told Brice Sander via a face chat.

“Anxieties are at a high, and I need to do my own routine, and I need to be closest to my child, and I need to have my backyard and my dogs and my things I can touch. He’s working on helping me with Mass General and Boston efforts, and what’s interesting is we’re not together, but this has brought us closer than ever.”

Bethenny claimed that the pandemic will force people to realize how important their relationships with others are. “You’re closer to the people that you can’t be with [because] you’re feeling like you want to talk to them and FaceTime them and you miss them,” she said.

“So we are closer than ever, but I want to go there. It’s just we’re both sort of panicked if I go, and I can’t leave, and it’s not rational because I’m sure I’d be able to leave, but you want to just feel in your safe place at the moment.”

Although she is stuck at home, Bethenny is making sure her B Strong organization is doing its best to help those affected by the Coronavirus pandemic.