‘Real Housewives Of NYC’ Star Bethenny Frankel Accused Of Being ‘Desperate’ After Quitting Show

Bethenny Frankel may have quit “The Real Housewives Of New York City,” but it doesn’t mean she is done talking about the show that made her famous. Insiders have revealed that the stars of the Bravo series are not happy about the way Bethenny has bashed the show since she left the series.

Last summer, Bethenny announced she wouldn’t be returning to the show because she wanted to pursue a career in production and focus on being a mom to her daughter, Brynn.

Insiders have told the New York Post that executive producer Andy Cohen was upset when he learned Bethenny was trashing the show. “As much as Bethenny pretends to be a producer, creator, mogul, and even philanthropist, she will always be a ‘Real Housewife’ and reality star,” a source told the New York Post.

“She was a no-one before ‘RHONY’ — why would someone be so desperate as to bash the franchise that built her brand? Andy [Cohen] is livid!”

The insider’s comment comes after Bethanny told Extra that the ratings of the Bravo series have dropped since she left the cast.

“The ratings overall in television have never been higher and perhaps the ratings on ‘Real Housewives’ aren’t doing well because it’s sort of not maybe the content that is inspiring people to do what they need to do right now,” she told the outlet.

Sources told the NY Post that Bethenny’s comments caused a wave of backlash from the cast. “We all can’t believe she’s out there bashing the show when the ratings are good, and she’s proclaimed to have moved on when she decided to leave the franchise,” the insider said.

“I know the ladies only wish her more success with her new show than she had with the last one!”

“Real Housewives of New York City” Season 12 airs Thursdays at 9 p.m. EDT on Bravo.