Real Madrid make contact with Mauricio Pochettino amid Manchester United interest

Real Madrid have made contact with Mauricio Pochettino’s representatives ahead of the summer transfer window.

Real Madrid have asked Mauricio Pochettino’s representatives to be kept informed about the manager’s status while Manchester United continue to keep tabs. Real and United are among the teams that have shown interest in hiring Pochettino four months after his dismissal from Tottenham.

According to The Independent, Los Blancos have asked to be kept aware of the Argentine’s movements regarding his next job as he remains a free agent. The 48-year-old enjoyed tremendous success at Spurs as he turned the club into title contenders and led them to last year’s Champions League final. United appeared keen on signing him during the early stages of the season when the Red Devils were going through a rough patch under Ole Gunnar Solskjaer.

However, things have improved at Old Trafford as Solskjaer’s men are now targeting a top-four finish in the Premier League after the arrival of Bruno Fernandes in the January transfer window. The Real hierarchy have also been long-term admirers of Pochettino and could make a move to land him in the summer.

The La Liga giants’ president Florentino Perez has had an uneasy relationship with current manager Zinedine Zidane, despite the immense success the club legend had on his first stint in charge at the Bernabeu which led to a whopping three consecutive Champions League triumphs. Reports suggest this is down to Zidane not being as subservient to Perez as some of his predecessors used to be. Pochettino has been a free agent since November and is currently recharging his batteries before returning to management. He is not expected to struggle to find a new team as Barcelona, Paris Saint-Germain, Juventus and Bayern Munich have also expressed interest.

The Argentine has remained coy about his future but expressed his appreciation for getting the opportunity to coach in the Premier League as well as La Liga, where he previously managed Espanyol. Pochettino recently said: “For me I was so lucky to start my career as a manager at Espanyol in Barcelona and then to come to the Premier League to learn a different language and culture and I am a better person today. “I have more knowledge and had a great experience. The Premier League is the Premier League. Football was born here in England but I think La Liga has amazing football and amazing coaches. “Coaches like Gustavo [Poyet] and myself, we try and be in the best place, and England and Spain are the two best leagues in the world.”

