Real Madrid star Gareth Bale’s view on Tottenham transfer emerges after Jose Mourinho plot

Real Madrid star Gareth Bale has no interest in returning to Tottenham, according to reports. Jose Mourinho tried to bring the Wales international back to north London on transfer deadline day but, ultimately, couldn’t get a deal for the player over the line.

Real Madrid signed Bale from Tottenham back in 2013, with the Wales international snubbing a move to Manchester United in favour of the Bernabeu. He’s been a huge hit in the time since, helping the Spanish giants win four Champions League titles – as well as the La Liga crown in 2017. Bale has, though, never really won round the Bernabeu crowd. Some see him more as a golfer than a footballer, with Real team-mates doing little to contradict that image of the 30-year-old. On transfer deadline day, Tottenham explored a sensational deal to bring Bale back to White Hart Lane. But that didn’t happen, with Real refusing to let the player go.

And the Daily Star say that Bale has no interest in returning to Tottenham because he thinks it would represent a step down in his career. Tottenham have improved under Jose Mourinho of late, recently beating Manchester City 2-0 to move to within four points of fourth-placed Chelsea. But Spurs are still a long way off winning silverware. Bale, though, has already lifted the Spanish Super Cup this season. And he could add another La Liga and Champions League winners medal to his collection, with Real well-placed in both competitions.

Meanwhile, Bale’s agent Jonathan Barnett has shut down talk that his client could return to Spurs. “I don’t think so, no. He’s in a very fortunate position,” he said when asked about the possibility. “When his contract is up hopefully he will sit down with me and his family and decide what he wants to do. Gareth is very happy over there. “And let’s be realistic, for most clubs he is out of their league, financially. “It is all well and good to say, ‘Go and give up that money and go and play somewhere else’, but it is not all about money. It is about his lifestyle and his children, who have grown up in Madrid.”