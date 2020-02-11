Real Madrid think they have Kylian Mbappe transfer advantage amid Liverpool interest

Real Madrid and Liverpool have both been linked with PSG star Kylian Mbappe.

Real Madrid believe they have an advantage over Liverpool in the race to sign PSG star Kylian Mbappe, reports say. The France international’s relationship with manager Thomas Tuchel has deteriorated of late and the player could be on the move when the transfer window reopens at the end of the campaign.

Real Madrid have long admired Mbappe, with interest in the 21-year-old dating back to his time as a teenager at Monaco. In the summer of 2017, the La Liga giants were confident they would lure the France international to the Bernabeu. However, in a stunning twist, PSG ended up bringing Mbappe to the Parc des Princes instead. Mbappe has been a big hit at the club ever since his arrival but, this season, has encountered problems with manager Tuchel. Things came to a head on Saturday night in the club’s 5-0 victory over Montpellier, with Mbappe and the German clashing on the touchlines.

That has led to talk the 21-year-old could leave the Ligue 1 giants, with both Real and Liverpool keen on a deal. And Marca say Los Blancos believe they have an advantage in the race to sign Mbappe. That’s reportedly because of Zinedine Zidane. Mbappe, like many French footballers, grew up idolising the current Real Madrid manager. And Real thinks the forward dreams of playing under his childhood hero, which could swing the pendulum their way.

Zidane has done nothing to shut down talk of moving for the Liverpool transfer target, merely adding fuel to the fire. When asked about Mbappe in November, the Los Blancos boss said: “You know that I have known him for a long time. ”I am already in love with him, firstly as a person, because he came to do a trial here a long time ago.” Tuchel explained his touchline row with Mbappe, insisting the forward was unhappy at being substituted. “I’m the coach, not Mbappe, so I will always make the sporting decisions,” he said.