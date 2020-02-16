Real Madrid transfer latest: Who could sign and who could leave in the summer?

Real Madrid transfer news continues to swirl – but who could sign and who could leave the club when the summer window opens?

Real Madrid added Reinier Jesus to their ranks during the recent winter transfer window. Los Blancos, who are three points clear of Barcelona at the top of La Liga, paid £26million to sign the Brazilian midfielder from Flamengo.

Real, though, continue to be linked with a host of talent, while others have been tipped to leave. Here, Express Sport rounds up the latest transfer rumours around the La Liga giants. Who could Real Madrid sign? Real have been linked with a move for the United midfielder since last summer.

Pogba indicated at the time he was interested in a fresh challenge but he ultimately remained at Old Trafford. However, The Sun now reports that the United hierarchy are willing to sell the Frenchman for £150m. It’s claimed the Red Devils have dropped their asking price from £180m as they feel it is best for Pogba to move on. The 26-year-old has made just eight appearances this season due to an ankle injury.

According to the Telegraph, Real Madrid could make a “record-breaking bid” for Traore in the summer. However, they can expect stiff competition from La Liga rivals Barcelona. Traore came through the youth ranks at Barca and made just one senior appearance for the club. But the 24-year-old has flourished for Wolves in the Premier League this season, scoring five times and providing 10 assists.

Who could leave Real Madrid? According to El Desmarque, Real president Florentino Perez hopes to use Isco as part a deal to sign Chelsea midfielder N’Golo Kante. Blues boss Frank Lampard is said to be a fan of the Spanish midfielder. And Perez is reportedly planning to use Chelsea’s interest in Isco to reduce the price of Kante.

Bale has long been linked with a move away from the Bernabeu. His relationship with manager Zinedine Zidane continues to be disputed, despite the pair claiming there is no rift between them. According to the Daily Mail, Tottenham approached Real about signing their former star in January. However, Bale’s £600,000-per-week wages was said to be the main obstacle. The Wales international also saw a lucrative move to China blocked by Real last summer.

