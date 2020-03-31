Real Madrid Wants To Sign Striker Arguably Better Than Cristiano Ronaldo

Real Madrid has reportedly been hoping to sign a rising star who is arguably better than Cristiano Ronaldo.

Despite successfully signing Luka Jovic this summer to help Karim Benzema, Real Madrid seems to still be looking to equip their club with more exceptional talent.

According to Don Balon, Real Madrid manager Zinedine Zidane has requested to sign Mexican striker Raúl Jiménez from English club Wolverhampton Wanderers this summer because he feels that he will fit in perfectly in the club’s playing style and help Benzema relatively with striking duties, AS reported.

Sources also claimed that the Spanish giants are planning to get rid of Mariano to give way for Jovic and give him more playing time.

Soccer pundits are already speculating that Jiménez would be pleased to return to the capital of Spain where he played a whole season with Atletico but eventually failed to deliver after only scoring one goal in 28 games. Many believe that should the big move to Real Madrid come to fruition this summer, the Mexican rising star would follow the steps of his fellow compatriots Hugo Sanchez and Chicharito.

Aside from him goal scoring attributes, what’s even more interesting about Jiménez is that he is being viewed as a better player than the Portuguese superstar Ronaldo. Just recently, sports commentator and soccer legend Daniel “the Russian” Brailovsky has stated with full conviction, that the Jiménez is a better player than the former Real Madrid ace as he could exceed “CR7” in many aspects, D1Softball News reported.

“I stand by it. [Jiménez] is much more complete, plays for the team, have very good movements, because he is younger and has more growth (than Ronaldo),” Brailovsky said of Jiménez.

It didn’t come as a surprise for soccer legends to recognize Jiménez’s talents. Indeed, the 28-year-old has been playing the best season of his career since he arrived in the Premier League. In fact, due to his incredible performances, he once became more popular than Ronaldo and Messi by becoming the most searched soccer player on the internet. Jiménez indeed gained more searches than other superstars like Ronaldo and Messi.

His remarkable numbers came from Transfermarkt’s Monday edition and it also revealed that the Mexican’s market value has now reached 50 million euros ($ 54,035,795) from 42 million euros ($46,868,453).

Meanwhile, Real Madrid could be up to bigger transfer moves as the club is also reportedly targeting a move for Borussia Dortmund star Erling Braut Haaland in the next transfer window.