Rebecca Long-Bailey mocked for new campaign video – ‘A load of baloney!’

TWITTER users tore into Labour leadership contender Rebecca Long-Bailey after she posted a campaign video online.
The Salford and Eccles MP posted the video on Twitter with the caption “The case for privatisation is collapsing”. Earlier today Mrs Long-Bailey tried to defend Jeremy Corbyn’s manifesto policies claiming her party lost the December election because of its “confusing” strategy.
In the video she said: “If you are one of the millions of people who get a train every day, there’s a good chance you’ll be traveling on a government-run train. Just not a British one.
“Companies that are majority-owned by the French, German, Dutch and Italian governments have leases on many of our lines.
“The profits from these lines effectively subsidise rail travel in their own countries.”
However, Mrs Long-Bailey’s video did not seem to have the desired effect.
One twitter user ridiculed this in response, saying “not as quickly as the Labour party”.
Another posted “and you wonder why Labour will never get elected”.
The twitter post was littered with ridicule.
Some Twitter users were wittier in their responses.
One user posted a gif of famous actors shaking their head and crying.
Another labeled the video “a load of baloney”.
There was a muted response from another follower who simply put “Zzzz”.
A further user attacked Mrs Long-Bailey and said: “Seems your leadership hopes are fading too.”
Twitter users from across the political spectrum were critical of Long-Bailey’s left wing stance.
One Labour supported said: “Too late, we have already lost.”
One added: “Nandy, thanks”.
Mr Corbyn, who in December led the Labour Party to their worst election defeat since before the Second World War even began, referred to Ms Long-Bailey as “our candidate” at the Saturday night event.
Mr Corbyn said: “It’s an absolute pleasure to be here alongside Becky Long-Bailey, our candidate for leader.