Recession meaning: What is a recession, what does a recession mean for me?

THE UK has entered recession for the first time in 11 years, so what is a recession, and what does a recession mean for you?

For the first time since 2008, the UK economy has entered recession once again. Statistics announced today (Wednesday, August 12) show between April and June Britain’s economy shrank by a record 20.4 percent. The drop can be attributed to when the coronavirus lockdown was at its peak in Britain.

The UK economy has reported the largest contraction reported by any major economy so far due to coronavirus, according to official figures on Wednesday. The data showed the UK, which has the sixth-biggest economy in the world, entered recession as it shrank for a second quarter in a row. The Office for National Statistics said there were signs of a recovery in the month of June alone, when gross domestic product grew by 8.7 percent from May. Jonathan Athow of the Office for National Statistics said: “The recession brought on by the coronavirus pandemic has led to the biggest fall in quarterly GDP on record.

“The economy began to bounce back in June… Despite this, GDP in June still remains a sixth below its level in February, before the virus struck.” The news of recession comes after the Bank of England warned last week it would take until the final quarter of 2021 for the economy to restore to its previous size. Chancellor Rishi Sunak also commented on the statistics on Wednesday, stating: “Today’s figures confirm that hard times are here.

“Hundreds of thousands of people have already lost their jobs, and sadly in the coming months many more will.”

What does recession mean? A recession is a defined as a period of temporary economic decline. During this time trade and industrial activity are reduced, and it can last for months or even years. A recession is generally identified by a fall in GDP over the course of two successive quarters, and a quarter is defined as a period of three months.

What does recession mean for me? It is difficult to assess exactly how a recession will affect everyone, or how long a recession will last for. The 2008 recession lasted for five quarters, from the second quarter of 2008. Periods of recession are usually associated with unemployment, as was the case with the 2008 recession. Last week the Bank of England warned unemployment was likely to rise sharply as the UK economy struggles to bounce back after COVID-19.

The Chancellor also warned of unemployment in his comments on Wednesday. In the first four months of the coronavirus crisis, more than 730,000 jobs were lost, and this figure could likely increase over the coming months. The Government’s Coronavirus Job Retention Scheme will also come to an end in October, which could be an issue for struggling employers who are currently putting staff on furlough. Although many people will keep their jobs, those who are employed may find it difficult to get promotions or pay rises during a recession.

In addition to unemployment, a recession could also affect house prices. In previous recessions, house prices have fallen – property dropped in value by 20 percent over 16 months during the 2008 crisis. A recession can also affect public spending. When an economy grows, the Government usually has more money from taxes to spend on things like public services. However during a recession the Government receives less money, and therefore has to be more careful with how it spends.

