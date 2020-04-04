Red Devils, Los Blancos Would Have To Pay Hefty Price For Jimenez

Raul Jimenez is one of the top names that multiple teams are expected to go after this summer and it will take a lot to pry the Mexican forward from Wolvehamperton FC. Considering he was bought for £34.5 million ($42 million), teams like Manchester United and Real Madrid will have to shell out a little bit more than that to at least get the chance to talk to the Wolves.

Jimenez has performed well this season, scoring 13 goals and six assists. His efforts helped Nunu Espirito Santo claw their way to sixth place in the Premier League before the season was postponed due to the coronavirus pandemic. The Wolves have the right to refuse offers from other teams since they have control over Jimenez. The Mexican’s contract does not include a buyout clause, meaning the Red Devils or Los Blancos will have to make an offer that would be hard to refuse. The Wolves have not shown any signs of wanting to deal Jimenez thus far.

Jimenez is aware that it will take that much for him to move to England. Speaking to Marca, the 28-year-old said he knows that the Wolves will not deal him off pretty easily.

“They [Wolves] bought me for €40million (£34.5m), they won’t sell me for less. ‘There is no release clause, but the clubs [in England], it is different how they are managed,” Jimenez said.

It remains to be seen if any team would be willing to spend that much on Jimenez. For his part, getting lucrative offers is nothing new for the Mexican forward. He revealed how he was given a tempting offer to play in China worth roughly £7 million ($8.5 million) a year but turned it down. Despite turning down big money, Jimenez does not regret it as he pursues his dream of playing football at the highest level, the Express reported.

“I think it was €8m (£6.9m) a year or something. You think about it, but both at that time and now my dream has been to succeed here in high competition football,” he said.

It remains to be seen if Jimenez will be on the move after this season. With football action suspended indefinitely, players with expiring deals are concerned about their future. Jimenez may not be one of them but anything can happen in the next transfer window.