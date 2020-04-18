Redskins Quarterback 2020: Will Dwayne Haskins, Kyle Allen Or Cam Newton Be Washington’s Starter?

The Washington Redskins used their first-round pick in last year’s draft on Dwayne Haskins, hoping he could become their franchise quarterback. After starting his rookie season on the bench and struggling when he did get playing time, the 22-year-old is expected to begin the 2020 NFL season atop the team’s depth chart.

DraftKings Sportsbook makes Haskins a -177 favorite to be under center for the Redskins in Week 1. Haskins was Washington’s starter from Week 9-16 in 2019 before he missed the season finale with an ankle injury.

Haskins was the third quarterback selected in the 2019 draft, going to Washington at No.15 overall. He posted a 2-5 record as a starter, throwing for 1,365 yards, seven touchdowns and seven interceptions. Haskins had a 76.1 passer rating in nine games.

Case Keenum and Colt McCoy also started games at quarterback for the Redskins last season. Both players are on new teams in 2020.

There’s still speculation that the Redskins will consider going with another starting quarterback, even after using a first-round pick on Haskins. The team traded a fifth-round pick to the Carolin Panthers in exchange for Kyle Allen earlier this offseason.

Allen has +150 odds to be Washington’s Week 1 starter. The quarterback made 12 starts for Carolina as a second-year player in 2019 after Cam Newton suffered a season-ending foot injury.

Allen went 5-7 as the Panthers’ starter. He threw for 3,332 yards, 17 touchdowns, 16 interceptions and an 80.0 passer rating. Allen had 12 total touchdowns and 19 turnovers in his last nine games.

Newton is still a free agent after being released by Carolina. He has +1400 odds to start for Washington in the season opener.

First-year Redskins head coach Ron Rivera coached Newton with the Panthers from 2011-2019.

“I think it will be a good competition. I really do,” Rivera said of Haskins and Allen, via Reuters. “You know (Allen) was in the room with a very strong personality in Cam Newton, and Kyle handled himself tremendously. He’s the right kind of person for that room, and that’s what I felt really strongly about and that’s why we were able to make the deal with Carolina to bring him in.

Jameis Winston remains a free agent and Andy Dalton is available via trade. Both quarterbacks are given +3300 odds to be Washington’s Week 1 starter.

It’s a long shot that the Redskins will use the No.2 overall pick in next week’s draft on a quarterback. Tua Tagovailoa has +2000 odds to start for Washington. Justin Herbert is given +4000 odds to pass Haskins and Allen on the depth chart.

Tagovailoa and Herbert are both expected to be top-10 draft picks.