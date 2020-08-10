Redundancy to rise and pay to stagnate as ‘weakest set of data’ is released by the CIPD

REDUNDANCIES are set to rise in the coming months according to new research from the Chartered Institute of Personnel and Development (CIPD) and the Adecco Group. Their new findings revealed that employers in both the public and private sectors expect to make redundancies as we move towards the end of the year.

Redundancy payments will likely need to be made en masse in the coming months as employers struggle to afford to keep their staff employed. As it stands, various government schemes have helped to keep businesses going in the face of coronavirus but these measures will come to a close by the end of 2020.

There are fears that when this happens, employers will be forced to reduce their staff levels and according to the latest quarterly Labour Market Outlook from CIPD, one in three (33 percent) of organisations expect to cut jobs in the third quarter of this year. The survey of more than 2,000 employers revealed that twice as many private sector employers (38 percent) expect to make redundancies compared to the public sector (16 percent). Additionally, it was found that employment confidence has fallen in all three sectors of the economy: private, public and voluntary. The report’s net employment balance, which measures the difference between the proportion of employers who expect to increase staff levels and those who expect to decrease staff levels, has fallen from –4 to –8 over the last three months.

Pay rates themselves are also set to suffer in the coming months. Employers across all sectors are reportedly aiming to reign in pay increases over the next year. Where pay reviews are planned, the companies involved detailed that they only expect pay increases to reach one percent, half of what the expected median increase was this time last year. Gerwyn Davies, a Senior Labour Market Adviser at the CIPD, commented on the findings: “This is the weakest set of data we’ve seen for several years. “Until now, redundancies have been low – no doubt due to the Job Retention Scheme – but we expect to see more redundancies come through this autumn, especially in the private sector once the scheme closes.

“Hiring confidence is rising tentatively, but this probably won’t be enough to offset the rise in redundancies and the number of new graduates and school leavers entering the labour market over the next few months. “As a result, this looks set to be a sombre autumn for jobs. “This will likely be accompanied by a pay squeeze for workers, which is actually to be welcomed to help preserve jobs despite any modest fall in real wages in the private sector. This could be an important factor in limiting large-scale job cuts, as it was in the last recession. “We urge organisations to do all that they can to keep employees in work and only make redundancies as a last resort, exploring all other options first. This could include freezing recruitment, reducing hours or restricting overtime, or cuts to bonuses and deferring salary increases.”

Despite the majority of the data revealing potentially dire outcomes, there were some positive elements identified. This was covered by Alex Fleming, the Country Head and President of Staffing and Solutions at the Adecco Group: “This latest report shows a mixed picture with regards to the status of the current labour market. Redundancy intentions have increased by 11 percent compared to the previous quarter but, more positively, nearly half (49 percent) of UK employers are planning to recruit over the next three months, which could be an indication that businesses are reshaping for the future. “We’re also seeing more candidates applying for high skilled roles, which aligns with the trend of people sourcing alternate forms of education in order to upskill and expand their knowledge, during this time of uncertainty. “As organisations continue transitioning into the new era of work, there will be ongoing shifts in working patterns not only for employees but also for those who are just starting out in their career. “Therefore, businesses must demonstrate resilience and adopt new approaches to closing the skills gap by investing in upskilling and reskilling workforces. Creating a positive workplace culture is also integral to maintaining focus, engagement and motivation among existing employees.”