Rees-Mogg humiliates SNP MP after furious Scottish independence rant – ‘You LOST’

JACOB REES-MOGG tore into the SNP in the House of Commons today asking them to finally accept the result of the 2014 independence referendum.

The Leader of the House of Commons was exhausted by yet another suggestion of Scottish independence despite stating clearly time and time again the result of the 2014 referendum was final. He suggested that the SNP think of something else to bring to the Commons in order to correctly represent Scottish constituents. Mr Rees-Mogg was responding to a question from SNP MP Tommy Sheppard.

Mr Sheppard asked the House: “Can I ask again does he agree with the concept of the claim of right for Scotland and does he agree that it is something that continues to exist after 18 September 2014. “I ask this because three times since we discussed it there have been opinion polls in Scotland that give an idea of the thinking in that country. “In every single one of them there is now a majority of people who wish Scotland to become an independent country. “If the Government really wants to do something about the integrity of the union surely it’s time for it to recognise the different situation that pertains in Scotland.”

In reply Mr Rees-Mogg said: “The decision was made in 2014. The right was debated the vote was held and the SNP lost.” The leader of the House sarcastically expressed sympathy with the SNP. He added: “Sometimes it is hard to accept a defeat but that is what happened. The people of Scotland voted to remain in the UK.” Mr Shepard also asked the House: “When can we expect the Government to bring forward proposals to scrap the English votes for English laws procedure which is now an embarrassment to this Parliament and everyone in it.”

“This week we had the outrageous spectacle of Scottish members of Parliament being denied the opportunity to participate at the committee stage in legislation which will have a direct and material effect on the people they represent.” Jacob Rees-Mogg responded: “I would remind the honourable gentleman that his party did not oppose the programme motion that was the one which led to there not being a report stage.” Today Nicola Sturgeon was urged to take significant action against SNP’s Finance Secretary Derek Mackay after he resigned following reports he sent hundreds of messages to a 16-year-old boy. The Scottish Sun reported Mr Mackay befriended the teenager on Facebook and Instagram and sent him 270 messages.