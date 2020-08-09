Remainer myth US will steamroll UK in ‘win-win’ deal brilliantly debunked by Brexit expert

THE UK’s negotiations for a trade deal with the US have kicked off once again, sparking hopes for a “win-win” agreement to be reached soon, but also worries over whether the UK could be steam-rolled on important issues.

International Trade Secretary Liz Truss has travelled over to Washington to meet with her US counterpart Robert Lighthizer as part of the third round of talks to reach a trade deal between the two countries. Although negotiations kicked off in May after being delayed for weeks because of the coronavirus pandemic, major differences stalled progress. Shanker Singham, Head of Trade at the Centre for Economics and Business Research, spoke to Times Radio about why a post-Brexit deal between the UK and US was a “win-win”.

Mr Singham was asked about concerns that President Donald Trump and his team will force the UK to accede to their demands because the US is bigger. He told the hosts: “Trade agreements don’t really work like that. “If that were the case then small countries like Chile or Mexico would not be able to negotiate good trade deals with any other party, but of course they can. “What enables you to negotiate a trade deal successfully is not so much the size of your market, though that is of some relevance.”

The expert continued: “What’s really important is what are your offensive interests? “Do you have very specific offensive interests? The UK does. “It has very specific offensive interests in financial services, digital and other areas like that. “What are your defensive interests? What do you need to protect?”

Mr Singham added: “The UK, while it certainly has defensive interests, is not on the same scale as those of the EU. “If you’re lean and agile, then you can actually do good trade deals. “The trade deal is not a zero-sum game, it’s not US vs the UK, you’re look to expand markets, and that’s a win-win for both sides.”