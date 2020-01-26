Remainer rebel Lord Heseltine rubbishes Brexit celebrations: ‘Rub our nose in it!’

LORD HESELTINE has accused Boris Johnson of trying to “rub the noses of Remainers in their defeat” over the Government’s plan to commemorate Brexit on January 31.
Union Jacks will line Parliament Square and the Mall while Government buildings will, as reported by The Guardian, by lit up in red, white and blue. A countdown clock will also be projected onto Downing Street with the Government also encouraging a commemorative light display. Mr Johnson said: “Next Friday marks an important moment in the history of our United Kingdom.
“No matter how you voted in 2016, it is the time to look ahead with confidence to the global, trailblazing country we will become over the next decade and heal past divisions.
“That is what I will be doing on 31 January and I urge everyone across the UK to do the same.”
Downing Street said three million coins with the words “Peace, prosperity and friendship with all nations” inscribed will enter circulation on Friday, with a further seven million to come by the end of the year.
Lord Heseltine, however, told The Observer: “Brexit is the most divisive issue of modern times.
“It tolls for thee.”
Politicians from other parties concurred with Lord Heseltine with Sir Ed Davey, acting leader of the Liberal Democrats, saying: “The prime minister should be seeking to pull the country together, not gloat with an expensive party on the public purse.”
The SNP’s Westminster chief Ian Blackford added: “It grieves me that we should be leaving the greatest postwar peace project ever created.
“That is not something we should be celebrating.”
Claude Moraes, a Labour MEP, added: “All this make me feels very uneasy.
“The country is still bruised and divided.
“The British thing to do would be to mark the occasion in a way that respects the views of both sides, and that recognises the national divide.”
Mr Johnson effectively ensured Brexit would be delivered when he secured a massive majority at the snap election last month.
The Tories won 365 seats with just 326 needed for an actual majority.
Lord Heseltine resigned as Defence Secretary in 1986 after a dispute with Margaret Thatcher over the Westland affair.
Mr Johnson effectively ensured Brexit would be delivered when he secured a massive majority at the snap election last month.
The Tories won 365 seats with just 326 needed for an actual majority.
Lord Heseltine resigned as Defence Secretary in 1986 after a dispute with Margaret Thatcher over the Westland affair.