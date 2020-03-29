Report: Bears sign S Lucas to one-year, $1M deal

The Chicago Bears signed safety Jordan Lucas to a one-year deal worth $1 million, NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport reported Sunday.

Lucas played in 14 regular season games for the Kansas City Chiefs in 2019, mostly on special teams, and registered seven tackles. He appeared in three postseason contests for the Super Bowl LIV champs.

A sixth-round pick by Miami in the 2016 NFL Draft, he has 47 career tackles, one sack, one interception and three passes defensed in 49 games with the Dolphins (2016-17) and Chiefs (2018-19).

Lucas, 26, joins a Chicago secondary that lost veteran safety Ha Ha Clinton-Dix to the Dallas Cowboys on Friday.

