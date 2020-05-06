Report: CB Joseph to sign with Titans

Veteran cornerback Johnathan Joseph told ESPN on Wednesday that he will sign a one-year deal with the Tennessee Titans.

The 36-year-old Joseph parted ways with the Houston Texans last month.

“I’m familiar with the coaches and the division, and they went to the AFC title game last year,” Joseph told ESPN’s Josina Anderson of his rationale.

The two-time Pro Bowler already has a rapport with Titans coach Mike Vrabel, who was on the Houston defensive staff from 2014-17. Vrabel was the Texans’ defensive coordinator his final season before landing the Tennessee head coaching job.

Joseph has 31 career interceptions, 17 with Houston (2011-19) and 14 with the Cincinnati Bengals (2006-10). He has scored eight defensive touchdowns — seven on interceptions and one on a fumble.

Overall, Joseph has 755 tackles, seven forced fumbles and six fumble recoveries in 200 career games (186 starts).

–Field Level Media