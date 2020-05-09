Report: ‘ImAPet’ set to join 100 Thieves

Former Evil Geniuses coach Chet “ImAPet” Singh is expected to join forces with 100 Thieves’ Counter-Strike: Global Offensive team, DBLTAP.com reported Thursday.

ImAPet will replace the slot vacated by Aleksandar “kassad” Trifunovic, who parted ways with 100 Thieves earlier this week.

ImAPet spent over a year and a half with Evil Geniuses before departing on April 4 after internal conflicts with Peter “stanislaw” Jarguz and Tarik “tarik” Celik. The 23-year-old ImAPet said at the time that he “felt extreme depression” about leaving behind the team and the friendships he had gained with some players.

“We were able to be respectful and productive but still had fun with each other,” ImAPet wrote of those players. “It’s no secret my relationship with Stan and tarik was absolutely horrendous. I don’t know what I could trust from them in multiple 1on1s nor did I agree with how we were changing the team strategically when we were all discussing what direction we needed to take to improve our consistency.

“There was a lot of hypocrisy on the team on certain cultural beliefs and views on the game. … I had my changes I wanted to do and ultimately they didn’t happen and here we are now.”

ImAPet was named coach in May 2018, and Evil Geniuses were ranked No. 1 in the world for part of 2019 and won ESL One New York and StarSeries i-League Season 8.

