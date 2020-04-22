Report: Immelman to captain Internationals in ’21…

Trevor Immelman, the 2008 Masters champion, will be the captain of the International Team at the 2021 Presidents Cup, Golfweek reported Monday.

Per the report, the PGA Tour will confirm Immelman’s appointment on a Tuesday conference call.

Immelman, 40, was an assistant captain under South African countryman Ernie Els in the 2019 Presidents Cup. Their team led 10-8 heading into the final day at Royal Melbourne Golf Club in Australia but wound up losing 16-14 to the United States Team led by player-captain Tiger Woods.

Should Immelman guide the International Team in the 2021 Presidents Cup at Quail Hollow Club in Charlotte, N.C., from Sept. 30-Oct. 3, he would be the youngest captain ever for either team at 41.

Immelman played twice for the International Team in the Presidents Cup, competing for the losing side in 2005 at Gainesville, Va.; and in 2007 at Montreal. He appeared in eight matches overall, going 1-6-1.

The Masters title was one of only three top-10 results Immelman has recorded in major tournaments. He tied for fifth in the Masters in 2005 and tied for sixth in the 2007 PGA Championship at Southern Hills in Tulsa, Okla. He hasn’t competed in a major other than the Masters since 2013, and his best result at Augusta National in that span was a tie for 50th seven years ago.

Aside from the Masters victory, Immelman has one other PGA Tour championship (the 2006 Western Open) and three other victories on the European Tour (the 2003 and 2004 South African Opens and the 2004 Deutsche Bank-SAP Open).

Immelman would be the third South African to lead the International Team, following Els (2019) and Gary Player (2003, ’05, ’07). The other International captains have been Australia’s David Graham (1994), Australia’s Peter Thomson (1996, ’98, 2000), Australia’s Greg Norman (2009, ’11) and Zimbabwe’s Nick Price (2013, ’15, ’17).

The United States team has won 11 of the 13 Presidents Cup series, with the International team winning in 1998 at Melbourne and the sides tying in 2003 at George, South Africa.

