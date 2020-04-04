Reported Russian Covid-19 infections rise by 27% with 771 new cases registered nationwide

After some hope that the curve may be flattening, the number of confirmed coronavirus cases surged by 771 in Russia on Thursday. It is the the biggest single-day increase since the start of the outbreak.

The total of Covid-19 infections, across the country, now stands at 3,548. Meanwhile, six more patients have died, bringing the total death toll to 30.

The majority of the new cases – 595 – have been reported in Moscow, while 43 were recorded in the region around the capital, and 22 in Russia’s second-largest city, Saint Petersburg.

The sharp increase in newly-recorded cases comes after a slight drop in the previous day, when health officials in Moscow also warned that around half of the new patients were under 45.

The authorities introduced a week-long holiday, currently scheduled to end on Sunday. Last weekend, Moscow’s Mayor imposed a strict self-isolation regime in the capital in a bid to slow down the spread of the disease. Most regions in Russia have enacted similar restrictive measures.

On Tuesday, Denis Protsenko, the head doctor at Moscow City Clinic №40 which is treating coronavirus patients, was diagnosed with Covid-19.

