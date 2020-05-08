Reports: Rays, Marlins to furlough some staff

The Tampa Bay Rays and Miami Marlins are furloughing some employees as the Major League Baseball season remains on hold because of the coronavirus pandemic.

The Tampa Bay Times reported Thursday that dozens of full-time staff members will be furloughed effective Saturday. It is expected that less than half of the team’s estimated 400 to 500 full-time employees will be furloughed, but their time out of work could be lengthy.

While MLB reportedly is targeting a return date by July 4, that doesn’t mean all Rays staff will return once games resume. If games are played at a neutral site or without fans, staff members of the ticketing department wouldn’t come back to work, for example.

Further south in Miami, the Marlins will be furloughing about one-third of their business operations staff beginning by mid-May, the Miami Herald reported.

CEO Derek Jeter said on April 20 that he is forgoing his reported $5 million salary indefinitely.

–Field Level Media