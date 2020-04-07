‘Resident Evil 3: The Board Game’ Set To Launch On Kickstarter On April 28

Coring on the success of their “Resident Evil 2: The Board Game,” tabletop games developer Steamforged Games is set to adopt another of Capcom’s famed survival horror game.

Capcom and Steamforged Games are set to work yet again and this time, to create the aptly named “Resident Evil 3: The Board Game.” The tabletop version of the 1999 PlayStation cult classic will be just like its predecessor: it will pit 1-4 players and can be done either as “individual, one-shot scenarios, or as 19+ hour campaign with an overarching storyline.”

Of course, “Resident Evil 3: The Board Game” will feature Jill Valentine and Carlos Oliveira and should recreate their exploits to escape Raccoon City amidst the T-Virus outbreak, said IGN.

And just like any other intricate board games, “Resident Evil 3” will have players picking their brains as they work their way outside the City. Resource management, “intelligent and meaningful decisions” and the tension deck’s “curveballs” will replicate the fabled horror-lathered scenarios of the video game.

“All the while, the city danger level will be on the rise, the number of undead monsters will increase, and every decision will be crucial,” said Steamforged Games in their announcement blog.

“Resident Evil 3: The Board Game” will be designed by Sherwin Matthews, while Steamforged Games Creative Director and co-founder Mat Hart expressed his gratitude to Capcom for entrusting them to once again recreate one of their iconic games.

“Resident Evil 3: The Board Game” is set to launch on April 28, 2020 on Kickstarter. Fans can follow their campaign here. A miniature Jill Valentine will be unlocked if the game reaches 2,500 followers, added IGN.