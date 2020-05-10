Restrictions on group gatherings in Australia could be lifted as soon as THIS WEEKEND

21 SHARES Share Tweet

Australians could be free to gather in homes in groups of up to 10 people as soon as Mother’s Day following Scott Morrison’s much-anticipated coronavirus announcement this week.

The ban on public gatherings of more than two people could reportedly be lifted when the prime minister addresses the nation following Friday’s National Cabinet meeting.

It comes as Mr Morrison said on Wednesday night he wanted Australia to get back as ‘close as we possibly can’ to normal life as the world waits for a COVID-19 vaccine.

The 10-person rule could be a part of the National Cabinet’s advice when they meet at the end of the week and then put in place by the federal government for the weekend, 7News reported.

It would allow family barbecues and dinner parties to go ahead in time for the annual celebration of motherhood in Australia.

While the federal government can announce what measures will be used across the country going forward, it is up to each state and territory to decide how and when each rule will be implemented.

Health data from across the country is being analysed this week ahead of the highly-awaited cabinet meeting on Friday.

The death toll nationally stands at 97, while 6,875 cases of the deadly virus have been recorded in Australia.

The revelation comes as the prime minister spoke in a Q&A session with news.com.au on Tuesday evening to provide an update on the government’s response to the coronavirus.

‘You’re going to see changes happen gradually, they’re not all going to happen at once,’ he said.

‘Until there’s a vaccine then there isn’t the possibility of us getting fully back to normal, but we want to get as close as we possibly can.’

The Australian leader added the widespread use of the COVID-19 government app was vital to the slow re-opening of society and preventing a second wave.

‘The number one reason [to download it] is to keep you safe,’ Mr Morrison said.

‘The app helps you and your family first and foremost. The more people who do it, the more that we can track down and fight against the virus.’

He remained mostly tight-lipped about when the National Cabinet will consider re-opening children’s playgrounds though – indicating it may be a while yet before they are open to the younger generation again.

‘It’s something I know the medical expert panel is working through,’ he said during Wednesday evening’s live stream.

The prime minister also shared his conversations with other world leaders – saying British Prime Minister Boris Johnson was ‘full of beans’ when they spoke following his recovery from the virus.

‘I was able to take him through what we’d done on the border shutdown, and then the tracing, and the testing we’d put in place,’ he said.

‘The common elements of how you deal with this are quite clear.’