Return of the Remainers: Clarke and Hammond to get peerages from Boris Johnson

BORIS JOHNSON has begun to heal the bitter divisions over Brexit that tore the Conservatives apart by offering peerages to Ken Clarke and Philip Hammond.

The Prime Minister unceremoniously booted the former chancellors out of the parliamentary party after they rebelled on crunch votes over Britain’s departure from the EU. Mr Hammond inspired intense fury among Brexiteers who believed he was trying to derail Britain’s exit.

Mr Clarke, an MP for 49 years, was one of the Tory party’s most prominent Europhiles. Former Tory leader Iain Duncan Smith, said the move will “raise an eyebrow” but it is “rightly part of a drive to bring the country back together”. “No one will object to the award of a peerage to Ken Clarke, a great British politician whose record of service is unparalleled,” he said. “Brexiteers will raise an eyebrow at the award of a peerage for Mr Hammond, who is seen to have played such a prominent role in government of frustrating Boris in his drive to deliver Brexit, but recognise this is rightly part of a drive to bring the country back together. “However, I hope Philip reciprocates this characteristically generous gesture from Boris by now supporting him in the House of Lords.”