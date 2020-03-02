Revealed: Princess Diana’s shock encounter with Labour hopeful Rebecca Long-Bailey

PRINCESS DIANA once met with Labour leadership hopeful Rebecca Long-Bailey during a shocking encounter.

The Jeremy Corbyn fan won a raffle to present flowers to Diana at the opening of the Shell Stanley refinery on the Manchester Ship Canal, according to The Mirror. Her father, Jimmy, also worked on the docks.

The brief encounter took place in 1988 when Rebecca was just nine years old. The young politician’s mother Una prepared her for the role. Rebecca said: “It was a huge deal and my mum made me wear rollers the night before.” It comes as recently her leadership rival Lisa Nandy said that she wanted to abolish the monarchy.

Rebecca has said she has no interest in getting rid of the royals, unlike her leadership counterpart. She has said: “There are more ­important things to do, like transforming the economy.” Rebecca, now 40, is a friend and supporter of current Labour leader Jeremy Corbyn. She branded the disgraced leader, a “10 out of 10” as a person.

She has previously blamed the “mainstream media” for his shocking defeat in the general election back in December. Voting for the next leader begins tomorrow with the result being announced on April 4. Currently, Rebecca is trailing behind Sir Keir Starmer in both MP and local party support. It comes as Labour leadership candidates faced a harsh warning from Conservative Greg Smith MP who believes Momentum has gripped the party.

Mr Smith believes that because of Momentum’s control, the next leader is likely to be a Corbyn supporter. Currently, Keir Starmer is 1-8 with bookmaker Coral to be Labour leader race and is the firm odds-on favourite. Rebecca Long Bailey is second best with Coral at 7-1, while Lisa Nandy can be backed at 16-1. “Keir Starmer is long odds-on to win this Labour leadership race and if he does not go on to replace Jeremy Corbyn, it would be a huge surprise, according to the latest betting,” said Coral’s John Hill. Jeremy Corbyn has announced he would be thrilled to join Labour leadership hopeful Rebecca-Long Bailey’s shadow cabinet after the left-wing candidate guaranteed him a role should she win the contest.