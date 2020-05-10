Revealed: The tasty slow cooked golden syrup dumplings that are taking the foodie world by storm

Hundreds of Australian foodies are raving about a new recipe for delicious slow cooked golden syrup ‘dumplings’ made in 90 minutes with a slow cooker.

Shared on the Slow Cooker Recipe and Tips Facebook page, the dish involves preparing basic scones and adding a sweet golden syrup sauce on top.

The dessert dish comes at an ideal time as Australian temperatures are dropping and people are searching for tasty comfort food recipes.

According to those who have tried the recipe, the dessert takes 90 minutes to cook and is best served with vanilla bean ice cream.

The recipe itself is incredibly simple to follow and involves few ingredients to make both the dumplings and syrup sauce.

Mix the dumpling ingredients in a bowl and in a separate bowl combine the sauce ingredients.

Roll the dumplings into balls then place in the slow cooker and top with the sauce.

Leave to cook on a high heat for 90 minutes and serve with your topping of choice.

Other cooks also said they have made the dish in the oven for a shorter cooking time.

One woman part of the Facebook group said the dessert was ‘so good’ she’ll likely make it again.

Another said: ‘I haven’t had these for years but you have now inspired me to make some.’

‘Tried it for dessert tonight, they loved it. Thanks a million!’ a third cook said.