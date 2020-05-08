Reverend Richard Coles pays tribute to sister-in-law…

Broadcaster Reverend Richard Coles is mourning the loss of his sister-in-law who died after contracting Covid-19.

Louise Coles, who served as a Conservative councillor in Peterborough alongside her husband Andy Coles, had been battling cancer before her death on Wednesday.

Andy Coles wrote on Twitter: “I am very sorry to have to report the death of my wife Louise this afternoon.

“She had been unwell for some time with cancer, but caught coronavirus even while shielding.

“Thankfully we had time to prepare, but this was too soon.”

My lovely sister in law @lozaamandine died this afternoon with COVID19. She made lots of people very happy, not least @RevDavidColes, with whom she went on extravagant and unauthorised expeditions to her beloved North Africa. RIP, darling woman. pic.twitter.com/XOVoaLjKOA — Richard Coles (@RevRichardColes) April 29, 2020

Richard Coles wrote that his “lovely” sister-in-law “made lots of people very happy”.

Peterborough’s MP Paul Bristow wrote that he was “devastated” to hear of Mrs Coles’s death.

“Louise Coles was kind, fascinating, and a hard-working local councillor,” he said.

“She was also my friend.

“She made me proud of Peterborough.

“Louise will be sorely missed.”