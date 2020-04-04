‘RHOBH’ Drama: Kyle Richards Details Awkward Reunion With Lisa Vanderpump

Kyle Richards and Lisa Vanderpump had a brief reunion and it was just as awkward as fans would think.

During Thursday night’s episode of “Watch What Happens Live With Andy Cohen,” the “Real Housewives of Beverly Hills” star dished about her interactions with her former castmate and best friend Lisa Vanderpump since their fallout in 2018.

The Bravo reality star revealed that there were only three instances in total.

“I bumped into her again, I’ve seen her twice at Neiman Marcus,” Kyle admitted. “The second time I saw her [at Neiman Marcus], she didn’t see me, and I sort of hid, to be honest.”

“This last time, I saw her at a restaurant. I was passing her table and they sat us right next to each other. I said to the hostess, ‘Really!? Really!?’ I said hello, but to be honest, she was short,” she explained.

The 51-year-old Bravo star added that Vanderpump’s husband, Ken Todd, approached the table afterward and they shared an embrace.

“He said, ‘Why are you giving me a hug? I kicked you out of our home,'” Kyle recalled. “And I said, ‘I can still give you a hug, Ken.’ Because I do care about them. That was the last time I saw them and I haven’t seen them since or heard from them.”

Lisa quit the show after Season 9 — and #puppgate — and did not film the series’ reunion special.

“I made the decision to leave. ‘The ‘Housewives,’ it’s just, it’s emotionally too difficult to deal with,” she explained in June 2019.

The British restaurateur had been a main cast member on “The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills” since its inception in 2010. Vanderpump even received a spinoff, “Vanderpump Rules,” based on the restaurant SUR that she owns with Ken, which is currently in its eighth season.

Lisa’s exit from “RHOBH” doesn’t mean there will be a lack in the drama for the upcoming season, though. According to reports, the Season 10 drama will revolve around Denise Richards, who ends up being the target of some bombshell accusations.

“[The cast] confronted Denise about the alleged nasty things she’d been saying about them,” an insider told The Daily Mail in January. “Denise attempted to brush it off and act innocent, but then the women dropped a bombshell.”

Season 10 of “The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills” premieres April 15.