Richard Branson, Demi Lovato Raise $2 Million For Organizations Providing Crisis Intervention Amid Pandemic

Richard Branson and Demi Lovato are helping fund organizations that provide mental health services to those in need amid the pandemic.

Branson and Lovato have been very open about their mental health struggles and substance abuse. And so both are working together to help those who are struggling mentally due to the coronavirus pandemic. They have partnered with several organizations including Royal Bank of Canada (RBC), Virgin Unite, Canadian Family Foundations and Draper Richards Kaplan for the initiative called The Mental Health Fund, the Hollywood Reporter reported.

Branson and Lovato have already raised $2 million for the organizations providing crisis intervention via text message 24/7. The Mental Health Fund was inspired by its founder Crisis Text Line, which is operating with a goal of reaching $5 million.

“So many people have been left alone with their thoughts, their abusers, their anxieties, and are struggling with the uncertainty of these times,” Lovato said.

“I know not everyone has the ability to get the help they need so my hope is that this fund can bring support to help alleviate some of the hardship and pain people are going through.”

Several organizations were involved in the launch of Branson and Lovato’s initiative including Shout UK, Kids Help Phone and SpunOut.ie. Each of them admitted that they were receiving a massive increase in calls and texts since the lockdown started.

“The virus itself is awful and causing anxiety and grief and then the quarantines and financial ruin is causing different intense pain,” said Nancy Lublin, CEO and co-founder of Crisis Text Line. “We’re here for all of it. Bring it on. We got you.”

RBC president and CEO Dave Mckay recognized the challenges that physical distancing brings to people. He admitted that it’s very challenging for those who are anxious to get help. He added that by supporting Mental Health Fund, RBC is doing its part to ensure that resources are available to those struggling while in isolation.

“We encourage everyone to seek the support they need, when they need it,” he added.

