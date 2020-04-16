‘Rick And Morty’ Season 4 Update: Upcoming Episodes’ Titles, Full Release Date Schedule Announced

The titles and release schedule of the remaining episodes of “Rick and Morty” Season 4 have been announced.

Adult Swim’s hit animated series “Rick and Morty” has been on hiatus since December, but it is due to return soon. IGN has collected the upcoming episodes’ titles and release dates.

Aside from the titles, here’s a full breakdown of Season 4’s release date schedule including past episodes:

Initially, “Rick and Morty” fans were expecting episode 6 to air in March, but apparently, their speculations were wrong. Earlier this month, “Rick and Morty” producers announced that the upcoming episodes will return on May 3.

Some were doubtful of the announcement, with many questioning its nature because it was made a day before April Fool’s Day and fans knew that the team behind the hit comedy series can be playful. However, others are convinced that it wasn’t a prank because for them, “you don’t joke about new ‘Rick and Morty’ episodes.”

“Rick and Morty” Season 4’s upcoming return is a relief to fans who have been waiting for it. In fact, many have been demanding for new episodes while they are on quarantine.

“New episodes before we all die pls,” @TwoToneTay wrote.

“Just get it together and release the rest of the season,” @RichardCasey stated.