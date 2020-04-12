Rihanna, Jack Dorsey Donate $4.2 Million To Fight Domestic Violence Amid Pandemic

Rihanna and Twitter’s CEO Jack Dorsey are coming together to donate $4.2 million to the Los Angeles Mayor’s Fund to help the people who are experiencing domestic violence amid the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic. Rihanna and Dorsey are the only celebrities known to donate money for the cause as of late.

Taking it to Twitter, the “Umbrella” hitmaker’s Clara Lionel Foundation announced that they will be joining forces with Dorsey to address the current problem for the victims of domestic violence in LA. The city is in the state of lockdown and people have been advised to stay indoors to prevent the spread of the disease.

ABC News reports that the donation will help in providing food and a place to live for 90 domestic violence victims per week for 10 weeks.

Meanwhile, there have been several reports that there has been a rise in domestic violence cases. NBC recently reported that places like Houston, Phoenix, Boston, Milwaukee, Seattle, Utah, Texas, Louisiana, and New York witnessed an increase in domestic violence cases in March.

Houston police confirmed that they received 300 more domestic violence calls in March as compared to February.

The situation got worse that United Nations Secretary-General Antonio Guterres had to come out and urged the nations to take strict actions against the people who are doing such heinous crimes. He shared a video on Twitter and explained that “social distancing” and “quarantine” are really essential to suppress the threat of coronavirus, but some people are taking undue advantage of such situation.

He further stated that they have witnessed a “global surge” in domestic violence cases. The official also requested the authorities to keep prosecuting the people who are physically abusing their women partners amid the pandemic.

“Women’s rights and freedoms are essential to strong, resilient societies. Together, we can, and must prevent violence everywhere, from war zones to people’s homes, as we work to beat COVID-19,” Guterres said.

Rihanna’s donation comes a few days after she donated a sum of $1 million to make sure that everyone has access to all the important things like health, nutrition, shelter, and education during the outbreak.

On the other hand, Dorsey recently announced that he will be giving $1 billion to various relief funds from his equity to combat the disease.