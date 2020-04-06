Rihanna, Jay-Z Donate $1 Million Each To Coronavirus Relief Fund

Rihanna and Jay-Z have announced that they will be donating $1 million each to the COVID-10 relief fund. The two artists join the list of A-list celebrities who are making numerous donations to fight the ongoing coronavirus pandemic.

In a press release obtained by Variety, Rihanna’s Clara Lionel Foundation said it will donate the additional sum of $1 million to make sure that everyone has access to all the important things like health, nutrition, shelter, and education. Justine Lucas, the executive director of the foundation, further stated that it is necessary for everyone to join hands for those who are in dire need.

The news of making an additional donation comes a couple of weeks after the “We Found Love” hitmaker announced that the foundation will be giving $5 million to the people and medical staff who are working tirelessly against the disease. The money will help in providing all the essential items like personal protective equipment (PPE), medical supplies, and food across multiple regions.

“There are a number of populations who are especially vulnerable during this pandemic — those who are undocumented, incarcerated, elderly and homeless, as well as children of frontline health workers and first responders ,” Lucas said.

On the other hand, Jay-Z also joined hands with Rihanna’s foundation and donated the same amount of money to combat the disease. The “Otis” hitmaker’s Shawn Carter Foundation is giving the money to support undocumented workers, the elderly and homeless people, and the children of the health workers in both Los Angeles and New York.

Gloria Carter, CEO and co-founder of the Shawn Carter Foundation, noted that the only way to get through this pandemic is with “love” and “action.”

“In times of crises, it is imperative that we come together as one community to ensure that everyone, especially the most vulnerable, has access to critical needs: shelter, health, nutrition, and education. The only way to get through this pandemic is with love and action,” Carter said.

Rihanna and Jay-Z join the list of celebrities like Rudy Gobert, Justin Bieber, Blake Lively and Ryan Reynolds, Lady Gaga, Stephen and Ayesha Curry, Kristen Bell, Justin Timberlake, Jimmy Fallon, Bong Joon-Ho, James McAvoy, Nina Dobrev, Arnold Schwarzenegger, and Gwyneth Paltrow, who have also donated to fight the deadly disease.