Ring Girl Recalls Floyd Mayweather, Canelo Alvarez Encounters

Former Corona ring girl Kyra Keli revealed some of the things she remembered from personal encounters with Floyd Mayweather and Canelo Alvarez.

In boxing, the spotlight seldom turns on the ring girls. However, it has been a old tradition in all combat sports to have beautiful girls walk inside the ring during end and start of every round.

For obvious reasons, pundits and reporters don’t talk much to ring girls simply because most of them know little about boxing. Fortunately, veteran boxing reporter Elie Seckbach of EsNews recently spoke to Keli, a former ring girl who worked for Corona, to talk about some of the things she remembers from encounters with boxers outside the ring.

During a recent video call interview with EsNews, Keli revealed that Mexican superstar Canelo and his family were always together during fights. She also lauded Canelo for being cute and even hailed him as the ultimate Golden Boy of boxing.

“He (Canelo) is so cute, doesn’t speak any English at all. And he’s whole family is always with him. They’re really nice. His wife is really nice. Whatever girl was with him, (she) spoke English and she was very sweet, always nice to the (ring) girls,” Keli revealed.

“As far as Golden Boy is concerned, I feel like he definitely is the ultimate Golden Boy,” Keli added.

In the middle of the interview, Keli felt conscious with her statements and worried that the things she revealed might back fire on her. However, Seckbach reassures her that since she is no longer under Corona, she is free to say whatever she wants.

Keli then continued by recalling the first time she saw Mayweather in person. The 29-year-old admitted that at the time, she has completely no idea who Mayweather is, but the undefeated champ got stuck in her head because of his flamboyant personality.

“He was like very flashy and kind of arrogant and just putting on his whole Mayweather show and I remember being like ‘who the f— is this guy?’ without really knowing anything about him,” Keli recalled.

Keli has appeared as a ring girl for several boxing matches. Her most notable ring appearance was for the Floyd Mayweather vs. Connor McGregor fight which happened on August 26, 2017. Aside from being a ring girl, Keli has also been featured in Sports Illustrated and walked in fashion events like Los Angeles Swim Week. She has also appeared on the MTV shows “Guy Code” and “Wild ‘N Out.”