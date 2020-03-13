Rio Ferdinand calls out Liverpool backroom staff instructions creating ‘schoolboy errors’

Liverpool got back to winning ways as they beat Bournemouth 2-1 at Anfield, but is was a far from perfect performance.

Rio Ferdinand has claimed that Liverpool must stop using a high line because it may cost them in future matches. The Reds again decided to push their defence up onto the halfway line and they were very nearly made to pay.

They went behind inside ten minutes when Joe Gomez was dispossessed by Callum Wilson, who later went onto finish the move after Jefferson Lerma squared the ball. Wilson did appear to shove his England team-mate but VAR let the goal stand. Liverpool would suffer a few further scares from the high line, with Bournemouth’s pace on the flanks causing real problems in behind. After the match, Rio Ferdinand questioned why Liverpool are continuing to persist with a tactic that is causing them problems at the back. JUST IN: Liverpool may have finally found their Nabil Fekir who could save Jurgen Klopp millions

The Manchester United hero said: “The defending is something that I think he will address, not today but maybe tomorrow. “This is like schoolboy for me, the big threat in the last three games has been the runs in behind. “Teams have been playing into a target man and running off of that. “I think there’s someone in the management team, Klopp or one of his staff saying ‘you have to play high’. DON’T MISS Liverpool boss Jurgen Klopp backed to snub star for rest of season after Chelsea defeat Liverpool decide Philippe Coutinho is transfer target if Barcelona flop leaves Bayern Liverpool star Mohamed Salah in classy gesture for Abdoulaye Doucoure after Watford defeat

“That’s all I can see, it’s schoolboy errors.” It was something that created Liverpool problem at the start of the season, but the Reds then seemed to scrap the defensive approach. That saw more clean sheets follow with Liverpool looking like their former selves when Gomez returned alongside Van Dijk. However the last few games have shown a few cracks which Watford and Chelsea both exploited to earn their victories.