Rio Ferdinand slams two Man Utd stars for lack of desire against Burnley

Manchester United had another difficult night when Burnley visited Old Trafford.

Manchester United legend Rio Ferdinand has singled out two Red Devils players for criticism for their performances against Burnley. Ferdinand says new club captain Harry Maguire and midfielder Nemanja Matic showed a lack of desire for Burnley’s opening goal at Old Trafford. Clarets striker Chris Wood flashed home from close range after Ben Mee had beaten Matic in the air.

Ferdinand says Matic should not have lost the first header and has slammed Maguire for allowing Wood to beat him to the ball. “Go up and win it, show a desire to go up and win the ball,” Ferdinand said on BT Sport. “You know that you’re not good at set-pieces, 43 per cent of the goals that they’ve conceded this season [are]from set pieces, it’s terrible. “Someone’s got to go in there and be commanding.

“Maguire you’re the captain, you’ve got the armband, go and be commanding. “You can see Matic going up for the ball there, Ben Mee is there, [James] Tarkowski’s there. “It’s the second ball and where I’m looking is here – what are you doing there Maguire? “He’s in a great position there, he’s got his arm up, he can feel where Wood is there. Man Utd transfer news LIVE: £55m Bruno Fernandes agreement today, Cavani decision [BLOG]

“But what happens as we play it slowly is he doesn’t anticipate it, the ball gets flicked down, you can’t be that far off your man there and allow that space. “You’re working with people that need one chance and can score goals. “What do we see here? Gets in front of him, not close enough, punished. “Just get against people, hold people, rough people up, put them off, that’s what it’s about.

“You’ve got to make it difficult for people, that’s too easy.” Former Burnley striker Peter Crouch was working alongside Ferdinand. And he also questioned the desire of United’s players for Wood’s strike. “Yeah [set pieces are United’s weakness],” Crouch said.