Rio Ferdinand tells Man Utd star to demand more football under Ole Gunnar Solskjaer

Manchester United goalkeeper David de Gea has been under scrutiny for his starting spot.

Manchester United legend Rio Ferdinand says Sergio Romero should be banging Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s door down to demand more football. Romero has predominantly been United’s cup goalkeeper since joining from Sampdoria in 2015, making just seven Premier League appearances. But No 1 David de Gea has been under criticism for his performances of late.

De Gea was guilty of a huge error which handed Everton striker Dominic Calvert-Lewin an early goal in the 1-1 draw at Goodison Park on Sunday. Ferdinand says Romero should be asking why he has not been playing, even if he knows he is the No 2. “If I’m him I’m banging that door down every time there’s a mistake, every time I think he’s not performing consistently,” Ferdinand said on BT Sport. “I want to play. It’s got to be the aim of every professional footballer that plays football.

“I think goalkeepers are different, some goalkeepers come in the door, come in the club, and it’s like ‘You are No 2, you are going to get opportunities, but understand you are the No 2 keeper’ and Romero might be that guy.” But Ferdinand believes De Gea is still the best goalkeeper United have and deserves to stay in the team. “I think David de Gea’s still the outright No 1,” the pundit added. “What he’s done over the past four or five years, yes he’s made some mistakes this season, but when you’ve performed so well over them years you deserve a little bit of leeway here and there. Man Utd news LIVE: Harry Kane shock, Sancho transfer decision, Woodward’s new Pogba stance [BLOG]

“[Against Everton] was a bad mistake, David will be the first to admit that. “But that’s not a mistake, or the mistakes he’s made this season, that you’d say ‘okay right, you’re on the bench and Romero’s in’ for me, not at all.” Meanwhile, Arsenal legend Ian Wright claims De Gea’s drop in form is due to a change in goalkeeper coach. Emilio Alvarez, who knew De Gea from his time at Atletico Madrid, left United last September.