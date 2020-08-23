Rishi Sunak: Chancellor urged not to end support measures – millions of jobs at risk

RISHI SUNAK has been urged to continue support measures to prevent mass levels of unemployment hitting the UK in the coming months.

Rishi Sunak, the Chancellor of the Exchequer, has provided various methods of financial support to millions of Britons across the country in an effort to assist during the lockdown crisis. The major support measures are scheduled to come to an end in October, however, concern has been expressed regarding how the country will cope after this. The Institute for Public Policy Research thinktank has warned withdrawing the government’s furlough scheme with no replacement could prove disastrous.

The thinktank has estimated two million jobs could be at risk by ending the support measures this early. It has estimated this could spark unemployment at levels “not seen since the Great Depression of the 1930s”. Instead, the IPPR has recommended an alternative scheme which could see employees return on a part time basis. Such a replacement scheme would be focused on work sharing and part time employment.

It has suggested the government could pay 10 percent of the wages of part-time workers for the hours they work, and 60 percent of wages for time spent at home – with a £2,500 per month cap. Associate director Clare McNeil drew attention to the issues the withdrawal of government support could create. She told the Observer: “The Chancellor has said he will never accept unemployment as an unavoidable outcome. “But by ending the job retention scheme too early, and with no plan for protecting jobs in local lockdowns or a second wave, that is precisely what is happening.”

Support measures are currently being gradually phased out by the Chancellor in the effort to kickstart the economy once again. Furlough, which was originally scheduled to end earlier in the year, was extended to October. In the coming months, employers will be required to take on additional financial responsibility, with the government grant total gradually reducing. And today marked the opening of the second and final grant for self-employed people under the SEISS scheme.

The Chancellor has previously stated the furlough scheme will not be extended. Mr Sunak has recently been urged to provide more support via furlough to individuals in sectors seriously affected by lockdown measures in the UK. It had been hoped industries such as entertainment and hospitality could benefit from such an extension. The scheme was originally scheduled to end in July, but the government extended this to October to help people who are still struggling.