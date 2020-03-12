Rishi Sunak delivered a masterful Budget full of hope and ambition, says LEO McKINSTRY

THE backdrop to this year’s Budget could hardly have been more daunting.

With lethal speed, the coronavirus has wrecked the Government’s plans for a smooth post-election statement that would propel the economy towards the “broad sunlit uplands,” to use Winston Churchill’s resonant phrase. Instead, as the pandemic spreads across the world, the focus had to be on urgent measures that can prevent a slide into recession.

That danger is all too real. Today’s emergency has a disturbing echo of the 2008 financial crash, reflected in the decision by the independent Office of Budgetary Responsibility to slash its growth forecasts for this year. A vast range of businesses in Britain, from the travel industry to the hospitality trade, are now in deep trouble. Share values have been tumbling on stock markets this week, supply chains are threatened, and the number of shoppers on the high street is plummeting. In another indicator of the crisis, on the very morning of yesterday’s Budget, the Bank of England announced a dramatic reduction in interest rates to just 0.25 percent, alongside a move to free up £200billion in lending capacity. The threat of an economic storm made the task of the Chancellor Rishi Sunak hard enough. But his difficulties were compounded by the fact that he has been in post for less than a month, following the resignation of his predecessor Sajid Javid during the February Cabinet reshuffle. Rarely in modern political history has such a massive burden fallen on such an inexperienced Treasury chief. At the age of just 39, he is the second youngest Chancellor of the last century after George Osborne. Indeed, he has been in Parliament for just five years and only reached the front rank of Government last July when was made Chief Secretary to the Treasury. Yet the performance that he gave yesterday was a commanding one which banished any concerns about his maturity or grasp of policy. Assured, fluent and purposeful, his was a remarkable debut as Chancellor. As he outlined the Government’s plans to tackle the coronavirus crisis and boost prosperity, he showed no signs of nerves, just firm leadership. At times, while he confidently reeled off his announcements, he looked like a figure who had been in charge of the Treasury for a decade rather than a novice. Gone was the slightly robotic politician of last December’s General Election campaign. In came a minister who could mix eloquence with humour.

What was as compelling as his delivery was the scale of his ambition. He not only promised that the Government would rise to the challenge of the coronavirus by “acting in the national interest”, but he also set out a clear vision of a flourishing economy, where the expanded state would play a central role through enhanced public services and a revolutionised civic infrastructure. Austerity is now over, as he pledged the biggest sustained investment by the state in 50 years. In a sense, it was lucky for the Government that Sajid Javid resigned in February, for Rishi Sunak is a far more impressive figure, with a much greater authority. In the words of the respected Tory MP Tom Tugendhat, Sunak “is his own man and a natural leader.” As a wealthy former City banker and hedge fund manager, educated at private school and Oxford, the new Chancellor might appear a very traditional Tory. But, he is also a very modern politician, embodying the changing nature of Britain in his modest background as the son of migrants. His father was a GP, his mother a pharmacist, and he retains his Hindu faith, as highlighted when he took the oath as a new MP on the Bhagavad Gita, the sacred Sanskrit text. He is also teetotal, which meant that he refrained from drinking at the dispatch box yesterday, unlike many of his predecessors. Kenneth Clarke used to have a brandy, while Gladstone had a sherry mixed with a beaten egg.

When introducing his Budget in 1853, Gladstone spoke for more than four hours. Sunak addressed the House for only an hour, but he packed a huge amount of material into that speech. The centrepiece of his statement was his massive plan to deal with the consequences of the virus. “We will do right by you and your family,” he declared and the scale of the emergency package lived up to the pledge. Altogether, the fiscal stimulus he proposed amounted to a colossal £30 billion, a sum that compares to the £12 billion post-crash scheme implemented by the last Labour Government in 2008. “Whatever resources the NHS requires, it will get,” he said, as he revealed a £5 billion emergency response fund. To protect firms in the wake of falling demand, he is to introduce 100 per cent business rate relief for venues like theatres, restaurants and guest houses whose properties have a rateable value of less than £51,000. It is a bold move that will mean half of all businesses will pay no rates at all this year, while, at a cost of £2 billion, there is also to be a £3000 special grant for 700,000 small firms. To help employees affected by the virus, the Government will bring in more generous rules on statutory sick pay and welfare benefits, as well as a £500 million hardship fund for local authorities. Mitigating the consequences of the virus was the Chancellor’s top priority, but he also expressed his determination to boost prosperity over the longer-term. As promised in the Conservatives’ manifesto, living standards will be raised by an increase in the threshold for National Insurance from £8632 to £9500 from April, which will effectively give 30 million workers a £100-a-year tax cut. Along with continuing freezes on alcohol duties and petrol taxes, there will also be a significant rise in the living wage to £10.50-an-hour, prompting Sunak to boast that the “Conservatives are the real workers’ party.”

He also wants to paint them as the party of the revived public sector, with more money for education, and the NHS. George Osborne used to measure his success by how much he had cut the fiscal deficit. Rishi Sunak now trumpets that day-to-day Government spending will be £100 billion higher by the end of this Parliament. Among all this largesse, an extra £6 billion-a-year is to be poured into the health service by the end of this Parliament, enabling the recruitment of 50,000 more nurses and the construction of 40 new hospitals. There is also to be more support for social housing and tackling homelessness, partly funded by a stamp duty surcharge for foreign buyers. Like the Prime Minister, the Chancellor yesterday revealed himself to be an enthusiast of infrastructure spending. Indeed, after years of restraint, the taps on investment by the Government are to be opened wide, with extra capital expenditure going up by an annual £120 billion-a-year to a total of £600 billion over the next five years. As well as the huge rail projects like HS2, there will be another £5.2 billion for flood defences, £5 billion for broadband, £27 billion for improvements to the road network, and £2.5 billion of pothole repairs, a vital task since defective surfaces are estimated to account for 9,500 accidents-a-year. Science research, export loans, and business start-ups are also to be bolstered by new capital investment.