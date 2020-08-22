Rishi Sunak dilemma: Chancellor warned ‘you must change tack’ amid UK economy slump

RISHI SUNAK has been warned that if he doesn’t adapt his financial policies, the pandemic’s long term impact on the economy could wreak havoc for generations, an expert has gloomily warned.

The UK has entered a recession after a 20.4 percent contraction between April and June, as the coronavirus outbreak took its devastating grip. The nation’s slump is also one of the biggest among advanced economies, according to preliminary estimates. Chancellor Rishi Sunak warned earlier this month that the recession would represent a deeply challenging time for the country. He said: “I’ve said before that hard times were ahead, and today’s figures confirm that hard times are here.

“Hundreds of thousands of people have already lost their jobs, and sadly in the coming months many more will. “I can assure people that nobody will be left without hope or opportunity.” Mr Sunak and Prime Minister Boris Johnson are considering their options as they contemplate policies aimed at kick-starting the British economy. The Chancellor has been praised for his ‘eat out to help out’ policy, as well as the Government’s intervention via the furlough scheme.

However Alan Lockey, Head of Future Work Centre at the Royal Society for the encouragement of Arts, Manufactures and Commerce (RSA), has warned that these measures must be adapted to avoid the economy’s recovery only being “half done”. Mr Lockey said: “For while the scheme has undoubtedly saved countless jobs so far, if it fails to nurture the economy through to a softer landing, with manageable levels of unemployment, searching questions will be asked abouts its value.” He highlighted that many firms and businesses in the UK could face bankruptcy in the future, and this is when devastating impacts on employment could occur.

Mr Lockey argues that the furlough scheme must not be withdrawn before businesses and firms restore full confidence. He added that so far, Mr Sunak has dealt with the crisis well. He said: “Perhaps uniquely in Whitehall, he and the Treasury have had a good crisis. “Notwithstanding some operational difficulties with the self-employed income support scheme, his rapidly constructed safety net, with furlough at its heart, has held up well. “Meanwhile, his ‘eat out to help out’ restaurant subsidy – which, full disclosure, I mocked on announcement – appears to have substantially transformed consumer behaviour in a way that will surely have a recovery-boosting spillover effect.”