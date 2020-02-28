Rishi Sunak new Chancellor: Who is Rishi Sunak? Meet Sajid Javid’s replacement

RISHI SUNAK has been appointed new Chancellor of the Exchequer following the resignation of Sajid Javid on Thursday. Here’s everything you need to know about the 39-year-old MP for Richmond.

Sajid Javid has resigned as Chancellor and will be replaced by former chief secretary to the Treasury Rishi Sunak. The new appointment is part of Prime Minister Boris Johnson’s Cabinet reshuffle.

Who is Rishi Sunak? Rishi Sunak is a senior British Conservative Party politician. He previously served as Chief Secretary to the Treasury from July 2019 to February 2020, and has been MP for Richmond (Yorks) since the 2015 general election. From 2015 to 2017, Mr Sunak was a member of the Environment, Food and Rural Affairs Select Committee.

The 39-year-old supported the UK leaving the EU in the 2016 Brexit referendum. Mr Sunak was also Parliamentary Under-Secretary for Local Government between January 2018 and July 2019. He voted for former Prime Minister Theresa May’s Brexit withdrawal agreement and voted against a referendum on any withdrawal agreement. He was re-elected in the 2019 general election with an increased majority of 47.2 percent.

During the election campaign, Mr Sunak represented the Conservatives in both the BBC’s and ITV’s seven-way election debates. On July 24, 2019, the Prime Minister appointed Mr Sunak as Chief Secretary to the Treasury and became a member of the Privy Council the next day.

Mr Sunak’s new role as Chancellor of the Exchequer is his first cabinet job. Ahead of the promotion he was only a minister with the right to attend cabinet meetings.

Mr Sunak studied at Politics, Philosophy and Economics at Oxford University and has an MBA from Stanford University in the US. He was born on May 12, 1980 in Southampton to Yashvir and Usha Sunak and his grandparents were born in Punjab, India. They emmigrated to the UK from East Africa in the 1960s. Mr Sunak’s father was a doctor and his mother ran a chemist shop.

Before entering politics Mr Sunak worked for investment bank Goldman Sachs and a hedge fund, then co-founded an investment firm. Mr Sunak married Akshata Murthy, the daughter of Indian billionaire and co-founder of Infosys, N R Narayana Murthy, in August 2009. They met while studying at Stanford University and have two daughters. Mr Sunak is a Hindu and has taken his oath at the House of Commons on the Bhagavad Gita – a 700-verse Sanskrit scripture that is part of the Hindu epic Mahabharata – since 2017.

Who is Rishi Sunak?