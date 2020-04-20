Rita Wilson Had ‘Tougher Time’ With Coronavirus, Tom Hanks Says After Couple Contracted COVID-19

Rita Wilson had a tougher time with coronavirus compared to her husband Tom Hanks.

The “Cast Away“ actor shared more details when he and his wife were still battling COVID-19 in Australia. Hanks is the first person in Hollywood to publicly announced that he tested positive for coronavirus.

Both Hanks and Wilson are now okay after they were quarantined in the Land Down Under. They have also returned to their home in Los Angles. Hanks have been giving updates to his fans about he and his wife’s condition before they were cleared of COVID-19. In his most recent interview, he said that between him and his wife, Wilson had worse symptoms.

“Rita went through a tougher time than I did,” Hanks told host Randy Miller, Deadline reported. “She had a much higher fever. She had lost her sense of taste and sense of smell.”

“I had some bad body aches and was very fatigued, and that’s how the COVID-19 went through us,” he shared.

Hanks said that they were isolated in an Australian hospital for three days after it was confirmed that they tested positive. They were immediate quarantined and while they were undergoing treatment, Hanks tried to keep himself active. According to him, he did 30-minute routine of stretching and floor exercises. He called it “old man kind of things” exercise. However, he couldn’t complete a full session because “I was wiped after 12 minutes.”

Wilson also recently shared her experience with COVID-19 in an interview with “CBS This Morning.“ The 63-year old star shared that she experienced a lot of symptoms including fatigue, body aches, and chills.

“I was very tired. I felt extremely achy. Uncomfortable, did not want to touched. And then the fever started. Chills like I have never had before. Looking back, I also realized that I was losing my sense of taste and smell, which I did not realize at the time,” Wilson recalled.

“My fever did break, but the chloroquine had such extreme side effects. I was completely nauseous and I had vertigo. I could not walk and my muscles felt very weak. I think people have to be very considerate about that drug. We do not know if it is helpful in this case,” Wilson said.

In March, Wilson and Hanks safely returned in the U.S. Hanks announced their return on Twitter by writing, “We’re home now and, like the rest of America, we carry on with sheltering in place and social distancing.”