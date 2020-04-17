‘Riverdale’ Star Camila Mendes Covers Mac Miller’s ‘Circles,’ References Coronavirus Pandemic

Camila Mendes recently joined the trend of celebrities sharing their performances on social media. The actress, known for her role as Veronica in The CW’s hit TV drama series “Riverdale,” is also recognized for her vocal skills as showcased in a few of its episodes.

On a recent Instagram post, Mendes’ heartfelt cover of the late Mac Miller’s song “Circles” has cemented her true talent. The “Riverdale” star hoped to lift people’s spirits amid the world’s current COVID-19 pandemic, MTV reported. In the short video shot in black and white, the 25-year-old actress flexed her vocal chops in her acoustic rendition of the late rapper’s song.

Singing the first verse with grace and depth, she also includes the lyrics to the second verse that she especially ascribes to the current COVID-19 global pandemic.

On her post, Mendes wrote, “This is the first verse but I included lyrics from the second because they eerily resonate with the emotional state of the world right now.” Her captivating post has since then drawn attention, and people have been empathizing with her meaningful intent.

“Circles” is Miller’s sixth studio album and was released posthumously by Warner Records on Jan. 17. It was accomplished by Miller before his untimely death in September 2018. The late rapper’s song had in itself a “healing power,” with a strong message about life’s cycle of disappointments, according to a report by MTV.

Lyrics from the song’s second verse read, “We’re doing well, sittin’, watchin’ the world fallin’ down.” This short lyric, according to Mendes, portrays how people have been coping, ever since the outbreak ensued.

Devout fans found Mendes’ intimate post worthwhile and were moved by how she referenced the crisis in relation to the song. Mendes’ acoustic cover is indeed a breath of fresh air— a poignant and heartrending message of comfort in this time of grief.