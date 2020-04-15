‘Riverdale’ Star Camila Mendes Gives First Look At New Netflix Movie On Instagram

Camila Mendes shared a first look on Instagram of her new Netflix movie, and this time she’s the star. Unlike her other Netflix movie roles that see Mendes taking a back seat or supporting role, “Dangerous Lies” puts her front and center.

The 25-year-old “Riverdale” actress posted the first official trailer on her Instagram Monday. “Dangerous Lies” finds Mendes starring as a young woman (Katie) working for a single, wealthy, older man (Leonard) for only four and a half months before his untimely death. After his death, Katie and her husband find themselves suddenly the owners of a large mansion and fortune, but also “drawn into a web of deception and murder,” according to the trailer.

“I would never hurt Leonard,” Mendes says in the trailer, indicating at some point she might become a suspect of foul play.

“Dangerous Lies” is in a similar vein to Mendes’s work on “Riverdale,” which often finds the actress caught in a web of lies and mystery following a murder. But it’s a far cry from her other Netflix roles in “The Perfect Date” and “The New Romantic.” In the first film, Mendes plays the popular, rich girl that Noah Centineo’s character is enamored by and a “sugar-baby” in the latter, according to Refinery29.

This movie also marks a first for Mendes is more way than one: she is playing a married woman.

“We’re married,” she says in the trailer about her co-star Jessie Usher, best known for his roles in “The Boys” and “Shaft” in 2019, and “Independence Day: Resurgence” in 2016.

Mendes promoted the movie again in her Instagram story, but this time with a self-deprecating joke saying, “keep an eye out for my huge face on your Netflix homepage.”

You can catch Mendes in “Dangerous Lies” when it premieres on April 30 on Netflix.