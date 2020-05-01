Roadmap to reopen Ireland due today as Trump claims evidence linking Chinese lab with virus: Today’s Covid-19 Main Points

A FURTHER 43 people in Ireland have died as a result of Covid-19, health officials confirmed last night.

It brings the total number of deaths in Ireland, including probable deaths, to 1,232.

Additionally, 359 new cases of Covid-19 were announced, bringing the total number of confirmed cases here past the 20,000 mark to 20,612.

Taoiseach Leo Varadkar, meanwhile, is set to outline a roadmap for lifting Covid-19 restrictions today.

A phased approach to doing so, however, is unlikely to kick in immediately despite speculation that some measures might be eased today.

The expectation is that the public will be asked to continue with the restrictions – potentially for another two weeks.

However, Chief Medical Officer Tony Holohan indicated in a meeting with Cabinet ministers yesterday that the restrictions may need to be continued for a further three weeks.

At that meeting, Cabinet ministers pushed for Dr Holohan for an easing of restrictions with one minister saying the briefing had “no good news” and another describing it as “very grim”.

Cabinet will meet at 3pm today to discuss the recommendations and the plan to lift restrictions, with the Taoiseach expected to announce his decision afterwards, roughly around 6pm.

The Taoiseach is also due to appear on RTÉ’s The Late Late Show tonight where he will further explain the current position.

Internationally, US President Donald Trump has claimed to have seen evidence that the coronavirus outbreak originated from an infectious disease laboratory in Wuhan.

Trump speculated that China could have unleashed Covid-19 on the world due to some kind of horrible “mistake”, and even put forward the idea the release was intentional.

Meanwhile, Russian’s Prime Minister Mikhail Mishustin announced he has tested positive for the coronavirus.

It comes as the country’s number of confirmed cases surged past 100,000 after its largest daily increase.

Here are today’s main Covid-19 points:

Taoiseach Leo Varadkar is set to outline a roadmap for lifting Covid-19 restrictions today but it’s likely a phased approach won’t kick in immediately.

Ryanair has said that 3,000 jobs could be cut as the airline responds to the financial impact of the Covid-19 pandemic.

Health officials confirmed 62 cases of Covid-19 among residents at Direct Provision centres, with nine clusters.

GPs have said that as long as Ireland’s testing capacity hasn’t yet reached 100,000 per week restrictions should remain in place.

Health officials said they believe Ireland’s approach to the Covid-19 outbreak has achieved what it was designed to do and stressed that it is too early to make a fair comparison with other countries.

A proposal before the National Public Health Emergency Team (NPHET) could see healthcare workers on the frontline have childcare provided in their homes.

Ireland’s manufacturing sector suffered further “unprecedented declines” in output, according to a new report by AIB.

The Taoiseach has told the Dáil that he plans to ask NPHET whether individuals can be permitted to go fishing without breaking the current restrictions.

Here are today’s international Covid-19 points: