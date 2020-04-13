Rob Kardashian Claims Blac Chyna Strangled Him, Pointed A Gun At His Head

Rob Kardashian has claimed in a court document that his ex-fianceé Blac Chyna threatened to kill him.

In a court document obtained by Us Weekly, Kardashian alleged that Chyna assaulted him. She allegedly pointed a gun at his head and strangled him with an iPhone charger during a violent argument hours before they split in December 2016.

Kardashian confessed that he “feared for his life.” The incident happened while they were in his sister Kylie Jenner’s home in Hidden Hills, California, a month after she gave birth to their daughter, Dream.

“Chyna’s erratic conduct under the influence of alcohol and drugs culminated in her physically assaulting and battering Rob and causing significant property damage,” Kardashian’s lawyers stated in the filing.

“Chyna pointed a gun at Rob’s head and threatened to kill him” while he was on a FaceTime call. Later in the evening, “Chyna came up behind Rob wrapped an iPhone charger tightly around his neck and started to strangle him using her full strength,” the statement continued.

Kardashian was able to pull off the cable, and he ran into the master bedroom and locked the door. He added that Chyna broke the lock and continued to strike him with her fists and a metal rod. She allegedly also smashed a telephone and TV and damaged the walls.

Kardashian called his mom, Kris Jenner, who immediately sent her boyfriend, Corey Gamble. The latter apparently separated them because the model “continued to beat Rob around the head, face and back.”

“As a result of the attack, Rob suffered scratches, abrasions and bruising” the document read.

According to the court document, Kardashian also suffered from “emotional distress” and was not aware if the gun was loaded when she pointed it twice at his head as she threatened to kill him. Kardashian was convinced that Chyna could kill him.

However, Chyna’s lawyer, Lynn Ciani, denied the allegations. In a statement to Us Weekly, she said “there was no violent attack.” Cianni said that they were celebrating “Rob & Chyna” Season 2 at the time and they were being raucous and flirty with Chyna ripping Kardashian’s shirt but it was only a playful stroking and “far from being assault and battery.”

Earlier this year, Johnny Depp and Amber Heard’s legal battle also resurfaced on the news after a recording of Heard confessing that she started their fight and hit him leaked. Several were shocked with the confession, and it changed the narrative of their split. Many sided with the “Pirates of the Caribbean” star and campaigned for “#JusticeForJohnnyDepp.”

Heard could face three years of imprisonment if found guilty of faking evidence against Depp. Depp alleged that the “Aquaman” star painted on bruises to obtain temporary restraining order against him. Also, she claimed that Depp gave her two black eyes during an argument, but her stylist who worked with her at the time said she didn’t have any bruises, cuts, visible marks or injury.