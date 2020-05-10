Robert Durst seeks mistrial in murder case over coronavirus delays

Attorneys for real estate scion Robert Durst are asking a judge to declare a mistrial Thursday in his murder case, citing lengthy delays in the proceedings caused by coronavirus court closures.

Durst’s defense team filed a motion with the Los Angeles court on Thursday calling the mid-trial break ‘prejudicial,’ saying that the stoppage that will last months even in the best case scenario makes it unrealistic that the jury will be able to perform its functions and that their client will get a fair trial.

‘The risk that jurors will not be accurately able to recall the evidence introduced prior to adjournment is heightened here,’ the motion says.

Prosecutors had no comment on the move.

The trial had been expected to last some five months and had been under way for just six days when it was put on hold in March, like all other Los Angeles County trials, because of the coronavirus outbreak.

The district attorney’s office announced later Thursday that Durst’s long-awaited trial in the killing of his best friend Susan Berman is scheduled to resume June 23. That means a break of more than three months, with more delays still possible.

Durst’s motion argues that ‘the adjournment caused by COVID-19 has made it impossible for defendant to receive a fair trial. The Constitution therefore demands a mistrial, even if it results in some moderate amount of judicial inefficiency.’

The motion goes on to state that given the severity of the COVID-19 health crisis that has impacted every facet of daily life, ‘It is not realistic to expect the jurors, whose time and attention for the last several weeks has been largely devoted to life and death matters regarding the physical health and economic survival of themselves and their families, to simply pick up where they left off on March 12 with a complete and accurate recollection of the evidence presented,’

Judge Mark Windham has not weighed in on the motion, and may hold a hearing on it when the trial is scheduled to resume.

The 77-year-old heir to one of New York’s wealthiest real estate dynasties is on trial in the killing of Berman in her home in Beverly Hills in December 2000.

Prosecutors argued in opening statements that Durst shot Berman because she knew Durst had killed his first wife Kathleen Durst, who vanished in 1982. Her body was never found.

Berman was killed just days before she was to give an interview to New York investigators looking into Kathleen’s disappearance.

Durst has never been charged in his wife’s killing, and denied having any role in either death.

His defense lawyer told the jury in March that his client found her body, ‘panicked,’ and wrote an anonymous note to the police, which included Berman’s address and the word ‘cadaver,’ leading them to his friend’s home.

In 2003, Durst was acquitted in Texas of the murder of his neighbor Morris Black, whom he admitted to dismembering after shooting him in self-defense during a struggle inside the Galveston apartment they shared.

The trial had been in the works for five years, since Durst’s arrest on the eve of the airing of the final episode of The Jinx: The Life and Deaths of Robert Durst. The HBO documentary included interviews with Durst that helped lead to the charges against him.

In one pivotal scene, Durst was overheard mumbling to himself, ‘Killed them all, of course.’