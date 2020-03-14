Roblox DOWN: Is Roblox down right now? Is Roblox shutting down? Server status latest

ROBLOX down reports are once again on the rise today – so is Roblox down right now? And is Roblox shutting down? Here is the server status latest.

Roblox down reports are on the rise, with some fans of the global platform used by more than 115million people experiencing issues. Independent outage monitor Down Detector has seen a rise in Roblox down reports today. Out of those affected some 69 per cent are experiencing server connection issues while others are having website and login problems. The Down Detector outage map says the Roblox down issues are affecting fans in the UK, US and Europe,

As the reported Roblox down issues hit users took to social networking site Twitter to tweet about the problems they were encountering. One tweeted: “Roblox is down dude”. Another posted: “literally how does Roblox keep going down” One added: “Roblox keeps going down”.

And another wrote: “Roblox is still down”. The reported Roblox server issues comes after a brand new event launched in the hit online game today. The Roblox Doctor Who event is now live, bringing with it plenty of free gear that is based on the iconic BBC show. Roblox fans can grab free Doctor Who gear included a TARDIS backpack and avatars of the Tenth and Thirteenth Doctor. The free Roblox gear will be available until Thursday March 26. Here are the Roblox Doctor Who items you can kit your avatar with right now… The Pterrible Pting This tiny terror from Doctor Who can eat any inorganic material. Thankfully, however, it won’t eat any organic material (meaning you).